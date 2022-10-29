L'Insegnante Balla… Con Tutta La Classe

Not Available

Girls' dance instructor Claudia Gambetti takes over the boy's gym class after gym teacher Martorelli breaks both his legs owing to one of his student's pranks. Soon both teachers and students are interested in learning more of Claudia's athletic dance moves. Director Fiorontori has made some debts betting on horses and wants Claudia to win a disco competition to balance the school budget, too. When the boys team are invited to face off against their superior Russian counterparts, Claudia calls in her dancing girls to be used as a secret weapon.