Not Available

L'Insegnante Balla… Con Tutta La Classe

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Fulvia Film

Girls' dance instructor Claudia Gambetti takes over the boy's gym class after gym teacher Martorelli breaks both his legs owing to one of his student's pranks. Soon both teachers and students are interested in learning more of Claudia's athletic dance moves. Director Fiorontori has made some debts betting on horses and wants Claudia to win a disco competition to balance the school budget, too. When the boys team are invited to face off against their superior Russian counterparts, Claudia calls in her dancing girls to be used as a secret weapon.

Cast

Nadia CassiniProf. Claudia Gambetti
Lino BanfiProf. Mezzoponte
Alvaro VitaliAnacleto Petruccio
Mario CarotenutoPreside Fiorontoni
Renzo MontagnaniProf. Martorelli

View Full Cast >

Images