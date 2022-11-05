L'invention de l'amour

Not Available

Somewhere in Montreal, Antoine (David La Haye) toils as a struggling writer. The end of his relationship with Matina (Irene Stamou) causes him to work obsessively on his new novel, and also makes it difficult for him to interact with the opposite sex. One day while moping over Matina, Antoine is hit by a car driven by Charlotte (Pascale Montpetit), a married mother of two and the manager of a hip boutique. Despite their differences, an attraction quickly develops between Charlotte and Antoine, and they soon add Elisabeth (Delphine Brodeur), a brainy and beautiful teenaged prostitute, to their sticky couplings. Meanwhile, Charlotte's husband Joey (Andreas Apergis) sits at home and watches dispassionately as his wife abandons him and their kids for epic nights of passion.