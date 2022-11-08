L... kot ljubezen

Not Available

About young people from ex-Yugoslavia, who live and work in Prague - "center of emigrant crosses". The story follows a young film director Gina, who is about to shoot her first feature film, but doesn't have the script or money. The only thing she is certain is that it has to be about love, true love. Before consciously finding the right story to tell, she begins to make a movie about her life and life of her closest friends. The involvement of a mafia spy, President Bush doll, Transvestite flat mate, an ex-boyfriend, a sclerotic grandmother and mafia boss, not only causes a lot of surprises, danger and broken hearts, but also emotional struggles and unexpected comical situations.