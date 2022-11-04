L'obsession de l'or

Not Available

An artist is painting the portrait of a young woman dressed in a country costume in his attic studio. The landlord demands the rent, but the artist has no money and forces the landlord out. The model tries to comfort him, but he throws her out too. Dancing safes appear and he takes bags of gold coins out of them. A woman fairy appears and she transports them to a palace. Soldiers march in and a troupe of women dancers perform. The scene changes to an area before a fountain, but everyone disappears except the artist. A rain of what appears to be fire begins to fall and he awakens back in his studio. He is desperate. The model comes in and gives him the money she received when she sold her earrings to a jeweler.