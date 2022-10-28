L'oeil du cyclone

Not Available

In a nameless, African country riven with civil war, a young female lawyer is the court-appointed counsel for a rebel leader. He has been accused of serious war crimes and his reputation is that of a butcher. But the idealistic lawyer encounters the delinquent unflinchingly. The pair size each other up as in a chess match and move by move get closer to the truth. The defendant was a child soldier. Did that make him what he is today? Eye of the Storm shows two faces of modern Africa and is marked by impressive performances from the two leads, Maimouna N'Diaye and Fargass Assandé. They both won awards at the Panafrican film and TV festival Fespaco in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.