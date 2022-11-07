L'ultima foglia

Not Available

Zeno and Rossana have been together for a few years; they are slowly growing apart, and the move to a new city exacerbates the distance between them. It doesn't help that he works as a nightwatchman, and that she has left a satisfying job teaching music to children to follow him, and is now out of work. During his endless nocturnal rounds with his lively colleague, Tom, Zeno meet a pretty Romanian waitress, Ela, and begins a flirtation that eventually leads to a passionate kiss. As expected, Zeno and Rossana's relationship deteriorates even further, and not even the news that Rossana is expecting their child can help them reconnect.