Near a polo field, in the bushes, Valerio finds the corpse of Giuliana Villani, dead of a drug overdose. The girl had two siblings, each very different from the other: Gianni, married to Wanda, in appearance a wealthy but humble man, the pride of his family; and the black sheep Walter, ex-mercenary from the Congo War who's now a painter with a disorderly life and a taste for J&B. While the police investigate, Walter makes his own search for answers.