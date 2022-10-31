La aventura del pájaro amarillo

Not Available

The 13th June of 1929, three French pilots, with a clandestine passenger on board, jump from the Old Orchard beach in Maine (USA) into the risky crossing of the Atlantic. After 30 flying hours and a minimum of fuel, they are forced to land in a beach of the north of Spain. Two days later, they continue their trip to Paris where they are welcomed as heroes. They become the first crew having crossed the Atlantic and the first one to unite North America and Spain. This is The Adventure of the Yellow Bird.