La banda dei tre

Not Available

Take an irascible dwarf whose surname is Piccolo, with an easy trigger and an immoderate passion for Pupo and his songs. Then add an undercover policeman whose surname is Doll who doesn't even dare to declare himself to the woman he is in love with and plays tough disguised as a pseudo-criminal. Then you end up with Silvano, a former drug addict in perennial religious mystical crisis, who steals from apartments to survive, only to leave holy cards to be forgiven for the pain caused.