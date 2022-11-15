Not Available

La banda del patio vuelve a la guardería

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

For the first time on DVD and video, see your favorite RECESS kids as kindergartners! Discover how the gang met with a look back at all your favorite characters when they first came to the Third Street School! The fun begins when the big kids get "captured" by a gang of wild new kindergartners led by Chief Stinky, the self-proclaimed kindergarten king. It takes T.J. and the rest of the RECESS kids to convince the kindergartners that good friends can come in all sizes . . . big and small! Join in the joy and laughter of RECESS: ALL GROWED DOWN -- full of hilarious twists and turns, lessons about meeting new friends, and the very fun business of growing up!

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images