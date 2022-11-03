Not Available

La Bande à Papa

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Société Générale de Cinématographie (S.G.C.)

shy, timorous bank clerk, Fernand Jérôme, prevents -unwillingly of course - a gang led by "Le Grand J" from robbing the "Crédit Populaire", where he works. Having become a hero out of the blue, this new status allows him to woo Renée, the daughter of chief inspector Merlerin. What Merlerin does not know is that the man he has been trying to arrest for years, "Le Grand J" is in fact Joseph Jérôme, Fernand's father, who has disappeared for years...

Cast

Louis de Funèsl'inspecteur principal Victor Eugène Merlerin
Fernand RaynaudFernand Jérôme
Annie NoëlRenée Merlerin
Noël RoquevertPapa le Grand
Suzanne DehellyLa grand-mère
Jean-Marc Tennbergla Postiche

