Inspired by Charles Perrault's famous fairy tale "The Sleeping Beauty," choreographer Jean-Christophe Maillot homes in on the theme of abstinence and virtue vs. carnal desire in this bewitching ballet. Performed by Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo and featuring the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, this enchanting production won the Nijinsky Award for Best Choreographic Production 2001 and the Danza & Danza Prize for Best Show 2002.