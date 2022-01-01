1991

La Belle Noiseuse

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 1991

Studio

Pierre Grise Productions

The former famous painter Frenhofer lives quietly with his wife on his countryside residence in the French Provence. When the young artist Nicolas visits him with his girlfriend Marianne, Frenhofer decides to start again the work on a painting he long ago stopped: La Belle Noiseuse. And he wants Marianne as model. The now starting creative process changes life for everyone. It is a struggle for truth, life and sense, and the question where the limits of arts are or whether art is limitless.

Cast

Jane BirkinLiz
Emmanuelle BéartMarianne
Marianne DenicourtJulienne
David BurszteinNicolas
Gilles ArbonaPorbus
Marie BellucMagali

