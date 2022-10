Not Available

Part two of a three-part live adaptation of hentai manga La Blue Girl, Live Birth of the Demon Child follows on immediately from part one with Bidu ninja Miyu, pregnant with the child of a sex fiend, dying as she gives birth to a daughter, Miyabi. With the help of Yaku and Hiro, two hot, young members of the Miroku clan, Miyu's sexy sister Miko attempts to track down Miyabi before the sex fiends find her and use her to open the doorway between their world and ours.