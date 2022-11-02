La Blue Girl Returns - Volume 2

Not Available

The film continues the adventures of Miko Mido. Another original story, this time about the legendary Shikima brain, a place rumored to bring total power over the universe. It is coveted by the insectoid ninja clan of the Mahoroba and protected by a mysterious clan, who may have a relation with Miko's previous life. The plot begins when a race of butterfly-demons named the Mahoroba want to enslave Miko Mido and her sister to steal the seal case that control the Shikima. Their ultimate goal is to conquer the Shikima Brain, a legendary place of the Shikima realm which is said to confer the power to rule the universe.