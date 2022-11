Not Available

Juan, a 30-year-old actor who does not quite believe in his talent, will meet his best friend ‘El Tigre’, who returns to Costa Rica with great economic success to marry his German girlfriend, Ada on an exotic South Pacific beach. At the wedding, Juan with the support of Rigo, the friend of the neighborhood of both, will have the unexpected opportunity to finally conquer his love of school, Camila, who had a brief affair with the aforementioned character.