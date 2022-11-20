La bomba del Liceu

Not Available

In the late nineteenth century a fact shocked the Catalan society: The anarchist Santiago Salvador threw a bomb into the pit of the Gran Teatre del Liceu, resulting in twenty deaths. More than a century later, 'The Liceu bomb' is a reflection on those events, with the collaboration of various testimonies, as novelist Eduardo Mendoza or Permanyer Lluis historian, among others. Anarchism, Modernism, public executions and the nineteenth-century bourgeoisie shake hands with historical memory and claims anti-Barcelona, always with the Lyceum Theatre as a space for a confrontation that today still remains.