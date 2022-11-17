Not Available

La Brigata di Carta che salvò la cultura Yiddish

  • Documentary
  • History

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Les Films de la Mémoire

Lithuania, 1941, during World War II. Hundreds of thousands of texts on Jewish culture, stolen by the Germans in Poland, Russia and the Baltic countries, are gathered in Vilnius to be classified, either to be stored or to be destroyed. A group of Jewish scholars and writers, commissioned by the invaders to carry out the sorting operations but reluctant to collaborate and determined to save their legacy, even at the risk of their lives, hide books, manuscripts and ancient religious works in the ghetto where they are confined. This is the epic story of the Paper Brigade.

Cast

