La Cachera

When couples fight publicly, leave each other and eventually reconcile as if nothing happened, their neighbors organize what is called a CACHERA, a living theatrical portrait where they disrupt the couples intimacy by reenacting their fight loudly, making noise with pots, pans, bull horns and instruments in the middle of the night. Cacheras are only known to happen in the region of Montes de Maria, Colombia and is a tradition that is being lost and displaced by modern life, technology and a transformed sense of community relationships.