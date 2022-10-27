1980

La cage aux folles II

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 9th, 1980

Studio

Da Ma Produzione

In a move to make his partner, Renato, jealous, the flamboyant Albin waits in a local cafe - dressed as a woman - hoping to be picked up. But Albin gets more than he bargains for when the fly he catches in his web is actually a spy, who uses him as an unwitting courier of secret microfilm. Now on the run from ruthless agents, Albin and Renato flee to Italy where they attempt to hide out on a farm, with Albin posing as Renato's wife. Can Albin escape the deadly pursuit of these relentless spies or does he have to sustain this charade - as a woman - forever?

Cast

Ugo TognazziRenato Baldi
Michel SerraultAlbin Mougeotte / 'Zaza Napoli'
Marcel BozzuffiBroca
Michel GalabruSimon Charrier
Paola BorboniMrs. Baldi
Benny LukeJacob

View Full Cast >

Images