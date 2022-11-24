La carta (Sagrario nunca has muerto)

She came from El Salto, Durango, to Lomas de Poleo, in Ciudad Juarez, the most violent border zone. Paula Flores writes letters and tells us about her life: The kidnapping and murder of her daughter Maria Sagrario, the search for the killers, her fight against femicide; the suicide of her husband, Chuy… In spite of everything, Paula is a human rights activist, fighting impunity and fear, always championing peace, planting this seed in the children of Lomas de Poleo, and trying to spread it around the world.
