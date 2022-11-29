La Casa Rosada

Not Available

Adrian Mendoza (52) has become a widow due to the effects of the war and together with his children, Juan de Dios (12) and Maria del Carmen (10), confronts the fatal situation that prevails in the convulsed city of Ayacucho. Adrian is returning to his home with Juan de Dios when a police patrol stops him for a routine search. Tthe police take him into custody as a presumed terrorist on the basis of subversive messages coming from the radio. He is branded as a terrorist and a fugitive from the law. In the days that follow more than a dozen soldiers raid his home and he is taken to the dreaded Pink House where he will be cruelly tortured.