La Cenerentola - INO

A kind-hearted young woman is forced to be a maid in her own home. Her luck seems to turn when a royal bachelor comes looking for a wife, but her stepsisters are determined to keep her in her place. Give your New Year a fairytale start with Rossini’s La Cenerentola. Directed by Orpha Phelan, this new production from Irish National Opera unfolds from the pages of a book in celebration of literature, fantasy and the triumph of good over evil. Tara Erraught stars as Angelina alongside Andrew Owens as her Prince Charming. La Cenerentola is presented in partnership with the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre. Irish National Opera is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland.