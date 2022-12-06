Not Available

Francisco Maldonado is sadly involved in a series of dreams that have tormented him, in which generally he, wielding multiple weapons (the machete, the shotgun, his own mother) attacks his father, with whom he has lost intense contact since the death of his mother. This December 31, the old man, Don Juan Cristo, his father, with whom he also adjoins his farm, appears again at his door, so that they finally agree, on this last day of the term after ten years of the death of his mother , the destruction of the fence that divides their lands, so that she stops being a soul in pain, and so that the municipality does not take these lands at its will.