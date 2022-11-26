Not Available

La Charnière

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    SOUND DOCUMENTARY On April 27, 1968, workers from the Rhodiaceta factory in Besançon gathered at the village hall of Palente-les-Orchamps to attend the screening of the film À bientôt j'espoir by Mario Marret and Chris Marker. This documentary sound reproduces the critical debate that follows. In June 1969, at the end of the Wrestling Class , Pol Cèbe, the head of the Cultural Center of Palente-les-Orchamps, brings to the sound document a conclusion in the form of a report. Echoing an intense debate after the screening of To Soon I Hope , the movie The Hinge of Medvedkine Groups captures very well those moments when workers express their dissatisfaction with the way they were portrayed.

