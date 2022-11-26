La Charnière

Not Available

SOUND DOCUMENTARY On April 27, 1968, workers from the Rhodiaceta factory in Besançon gathered at the village hall of Palente-les-Orchamps to attend the screening of the film À bientôt j'espoir by Mario Marret and Chris Marker. This documentary sound reproduces the critical debate that follows. In June 1969, at the end of the Wrestling Class , Pol Cèbe, the head of the Cultural Center of Palente-les-Orchamps, brings to the sound document a conclusion in the form of a report. Echoing an intense debate after the screening of To Soon I Hope , the movie The Hinge of Medvedkine Groups captures very well those moments when workers express their dissatisfaction with the way they were portrayed.