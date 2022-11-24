Not Available

Under the fallacious pretext of a hunting party, a group of merry men offer each other a fine game in the company of pretty girls who are not too shy. The rule of the game: the girls will be the prey and will have to hide while the men - the hunters - will go in search of them. The hunter who catches a prey will be able to make love with it. But, the legitimate wife of one of the hunters, having learned of her husband's adventure, chooses to pay him back and take revenge on him by coming to take part in these somewhat... peculiar games....