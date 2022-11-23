La chica del gato

Not Available

An orphan, taken in at the home of unscrupulous people who intend to use her in a shady business, flees with her cat and her canary. Accustomed by necessity, she enters a dressmaker's house with the intention of stealing, but the treatment she is given makes her give up her efforts. However, when she leaves the object she had stolen, a servant discovers it and denounces her. When Nena knows the situation of the girl, she welcomes her as a maid. The orphan will help the mistress of the house to solve her emotional problems.