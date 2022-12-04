La Città Vuota - Out of the Blue

Not Available

A man wakes up and finds himself completely alone. His name is Faber, the only piece that still remains intact, beyond the abyss of decay and emptiness that devour him from all sides. This frightening situation, which suddenly imprisons the dynamics of his existence, is where we start for a deep immersion in the architecture of this sudden and sprawling universe. Every step in the ruins of this interregnum will be imbued with an arcane silence, which seems to belong to the nightmare of a civilization extinguished by a centuries-old curse. As the places buried by the enchantment remain silent, at the same time sharp fragments of a single crystal reverberate, raising every now and then their vibration, summing up in their echo an ever-changing emotional form, continuously winding through history like tributaries full of impetuous currents.