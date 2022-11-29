La Clemenza di Tito

Not Available

Jean-Pierre Ponnelle’s dramatic production brings ancient Rome to life for this gripping tale of revenge, terror, and attempted murder. Giuseppe Filianoti is the Emperor Tito who chooses Servilia to be his Empress. But when she tells him she is already in love with Annio he decides to wed Vitellia instead. Unaware of the honor about to be bestowed on her, Vitelllia, daughter of the deposed emperor, is determined to seek revenge on Tito and ensnares her lover Sesto in her dark plot. Early music specialist Harry Bicket conducts.