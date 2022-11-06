La Cognatina

Not Available

Cult filmmaker Sergio Bergonzelli (Nelle Pieghe della Carne) directed this standard softcore melodrama starring Karin Well as Monica, a lusty young lady who can't manage to keep her hands off her new brother-in-law (Robert Woods). Screenwriter Piero Regnoli filled Italian theaters with countless seamy exploitation films just like this one for years. In 1975 alone he was responsible for this film, La Collegiale, L'Adolescente, Blue Jeans, La Dolci Zie, L'Educanda, Quella eta Maliziosa, and Lo Stallone, the titles of which reveal their preoccupations quite nicely. ~ Robert Firsching, Rovi