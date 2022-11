Not Available

In June 2011, Herman Daled decided to sell off his collection of conceptual art. Acquired by MoMA in New York, it included masterworks by Marcel Broodthaers and historical pieces by Daniel Buren, Niele Toroni, On Kawara, Dan Graham, Sol LeWitt and others. Exploring this aesthetic and philosophic movement that marked the second half of the 20th century, this film holds up a mirror to a man and a philosophy.