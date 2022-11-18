La conmoción del silencio

Not Available

This documentary depicts a journey through Mexico City which describes thoroughly the noisy environment of the inhabitants. This voyagee starts at sunrise of a common day as in the beginning of the times where nature and its sounds used to permeate and, now it is invaded with urban and industrial environment of this huge city. Every morning the city is filled up with soundscapes which have transformed intrinsic part of daily life. Its inhabitants begin their walk through this dizzying city where time is perceived elastic and unstable. The excess population has caused this colorful city unhinged no control. The streets are flooded with cars, people, street vendors, music, airplanes, etc. This has plunged this city into a harmonious roar of sound that vibrates in the everyday life of its people and supports them in their walk in a fearsome and immutable normal.