Not so uncommon themes of the 1960's are used as dark backdrop for a hard-nosed, private eye/ex-con with a bone to pick with the Los Angeles police Dept. Darren McGavin plays David Ross the hired investigator to play a game of follow the money. A simple case of embezzling turns bad quick when bodies start dropping and the savvy P.I. is the primary suspect of an attractive woman's death.