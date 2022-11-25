La Crise du logement

Not Available

One year after Abbé Pierre's famous call for help on 1-2-1954 exposing the appalling conditions in which millions of French people barely survived, nothing had changed much. In 1955, the housing crisis was rife and entire families were forced to live cramped in dilapidated buildings or in slums. Jean Dewever, outraged like Abbé Pierre by such an infamous situation, took his camera and made this militant short in the hope of alerting not only the average viewer but also the competent authorities.