Alfredo loses his job as a film critic after twenty years working for the same newspaper. His work mates have been trying to help him for a year because he is always drunk and angry, and his reviews have become sloppy. The cause: his wife and daughters have abandoned him and she is now living with Pablo, a famous artist. Alfredo wants to get his family back at any cost and tries to find out some terrible secrets about his new enemy to discredit him before Claudia...