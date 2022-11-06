La cuccagna

Not Available

Rossella (Donatella Turri), a beautiful young girl that lives in a family of popular class, looks for a job every day but soon discovers that the "greasy pole", which is the economic miracle, is only an illusion, and the world is far more ruthless than she could believe. But fate brings together Giuliano (Luigi Tenco), the only man who did not ask for anything and who - like her - is not inclined to compromise. After attempting suicide together, they make the choice to live each day without obsession over work.