Not Available

Dr. Lucien Petypon is usually a serious man, but, drawn by his friend Corignon, he once paints the town red at Maxim's. When he wakes up late the next morning, he finds the scantily clad Môme Crevette, a dancer at the famous Paris restaurant, by his side. It is the moment General Petypon du Grêlé, Lucien's rich uncle, chooses to make an unexpected visit. The good doctor has no other choice but to pass Crevette off as his lawful wife.