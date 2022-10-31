Not Available

La dame en couleurs

  Drama

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

Not Available

La Dame en Couleurs was the last film completed by mercurial Canadian director Claude Jutra (it was originally titled in the singular: "Couleur" rather than "Couleurs"). The director's rapidly deteriorating mental state-he was in the early stages of Alzheimer's--required him to take more time than usual in production. Despite his illness, Jutra was able to draw on his own memories as a medical intern to weave a credible tale of life in a Quebec mental institution. The film concentrates not on the patients but on a group of orphans who take refuge in the institution because they have no other home. As the story progresses, the catacombs beneath the hospital serve as a combination playground and "escape" for the kids. Perhaps being in close contact with mental illness had a profoundly injurious effect on Jutra: he retreated deeper into "himself" after the film's completion, leading to his ultimate mysterious death in 1986.

Charlotte LaurierAgnes Laberge
Guillaume Lemay-ThiviergeTi-Cul
Ariane FrédériqueGisele
François MéthéSebastien

