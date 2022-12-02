Not Available

This film proposes the allegory of a social drift with all the power of romantic fascination that it can evoke. It is about a meeting oftwo young people formatted by a culture of success with two men embodying a nihilistic and dematerialized vision of society. This work treads the fine line that separates the hero from the loser.. Are these two men messiahs or a pair of wandering vagrants? Is this descent on the river closer to a descent into the fires of hell or rather an initiatory journey?