La Derive

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

In the 1960s, Jacquie, a rebellious young woman, turns her back on her family to accompany an itinerant guitar player, Pierre, across France. The love affair is short-lived and when Pierre walks out of her life, Jacquie ends up in the bed of the first man she meets, a student. Disillusioned and broke, Jacquie returns to her home, but refuses to follow the example of her sister, who has become trapped in a life of domesticity. Whilst looking for a job worthy of her talents, she pursues a series of amorous adventures with men from all walks of life. Will any of them live up to her expectations...?

Cast

Paulette DubostLa mère de Jacquie
Pierre BarouhPierre, le guitariste

