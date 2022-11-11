La dernière échappée

Not Available

In July 2010, Laurent Fignon, the great cycling legend, commented on the Tour de France. Although the two-time tour winner of the 80s has incurable cancer, he follows as a reporter day by day the entire race. His doctor should treat him medically during the tour. After facing each other in disgust, the two men develop more understanding for each other from stage to stage. For Laurent, ending this tour means upholding life, even though broadcasting efforts are reducing the chances of a successful life-prolonging therapy.