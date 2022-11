Not Available

Marc-André is a well-ordered bank accountant. One day a naked young woman, Mirah, emerges from a sort of egg out of nowhere. She has time travelled straight from the Mesopotamian to warn Marc-André that he is in grave danger, from actions performed in his life in that era. Along with his neighbour and two agents specializing in paranormal phenomena, Marc-André and Mirah attempt to avert the danger to his life.