The poet Dante seeks to reunite with his immortal love Beatrice, who's in Paradise since her death. But before, he has to go through Hell and Purgatory, facing mythical beasts and historical figures along his surrealist path with the help of his guide Virgil, a fellow poet. Adapted from the 14nth century Italian classic, the Divine Comedy is a oniric musical trip without words, a thrilling experimental mix of animation, video art and imagination.