La doctora quiere tangos

Luisa Soler, a young and wealthy lawyer, travels to the province of Buenos Aires with her aunt Totona and there she meets a humble composer of tangos, Martín Salazar. The meeting between them creates confusion for his girlfriend and, after several moments of tension and strong arguments, Martin asks Luisa to clarify the situation with her fiancée. But when the lawyer decides to do something, it changes for both of them. Both realize that they love each other and that, beyond the different lives they lead, they will fight to be together.