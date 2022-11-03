Not Available

La Doctoresse

  • Comedy

Comedy. Lady doctor who neglects her husband gives up her career for love. Main title and credits. The husband tries to give his wife, the lady doctor, a kiss. She ignores him and shoos him from the room saying she is too busy - (pan right through wall acting as a split screen to reveal a waiting room full of patients). The husband is sent to help the housekeeper with the accounts; the housekeeper uses the opportunity to flirt with the husband. The husband makes his escape. Later, a friend of the husband arrives and persuades the husband to join him. The husband is persuaded and they meet up with a circus troup.

