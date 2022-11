Not Available

Dolores, a beautiful young woman, works at the inn Daroca and is courted by the local barber Melchor, and Mr. Patricio, the richest farmer in the region. One day the young Lazarus appears at the inn, a Latin student who falls for the girl and is repaid in the same way. Frustrated, Melchor invents the famous song of Dolores, known by all, staining the honor of the girl.