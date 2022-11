Not Available

The night. One night. Perhaps any night anywhere. It rains. A woman. No. A man. A man and a woman. No. A man, a woman and someone else. The table. A table. A table immersed in alcohol, singing, playing music. The music. No, jazz. JAZZ! The seduction, the crossing. Acting, pretend. Laught. The kisses. No. Decline. One night, a woman a man and someone else, on a table. No. The Void.