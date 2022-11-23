La DorMeuse Duval

Not Available

In a village by the Meuse river, located near the French-Belgian border, a factory storekeeper named Basile Matrin leads a dreary life with his wife, Rose. The young Maryse Duval, who had just come back from Paris, has abandoned her dreams of becoming an actress. She will unwittingly turn their life upside down. Basile's great friend and neighbour, who is a reporter for a local newspaper called " Le Quotidien de la Meuse", witnesses the comical drama that is unfolding on the street outside his house, and will unwillingly be drawn into this "Dramedy".