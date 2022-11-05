Not Available

La escondida

  • Drama
  • Western
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alfa Film S.A.

Judging by the number of times it has shown up on Spanish-language cable TV, La Escandida is one of the most popular and best beloved of the Maria Felix vehicles. The star runs the emotional gamut as Gabriela, who rises from the depths of poverty to the heights of Mexican society as a much-sought-after courtesan. Eventually, however, Gabriela proves that she is still true to her peasant heritage by casting her lot with the rebels in the 1916 Mexican civil war. Pedro Armendariz co-stars as Felipe, the charismatic rebel leader who wins Gabriela's heart -- and inadvertently causes her downfall. La Escandida is stunningly photographed by the late, great Gabriel Figueroa.

Cast

María FélixGabriela
Pedro ArmendárizFelipe Rojano
Andrés SolerGeneral Nemesio Garza
Arturo MartínezDon Cosme
Domingo SolerTata Agustino Rojano
Jorge Martínez de HoyosMáximo Tepal

