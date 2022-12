Not Available

In this experimental short film, a man reflects with the sphere of the world in his hands and, as if he were a visionary, watches the calamities that devastate us. Through him we perceive a critical vision of the world in our era. Wars, catastrophes, destruction and death. Powerless in the face of so much adversity, he evokes the figure of Mahatma Gandhi as a symbolic image of peace: "There is no way to peace, peace is the way."